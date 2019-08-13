Famous vegan diet Beyonce acknowledged dangerous for health
Doctors have recognized the extremely dangerous to human health famous 22-day diet Beyonce. The singer spoke in detail about the method of weight loss on his YouTube channel.
Beyonce began to lose weight before their performance at the Coachella festival last year. The singer refused alcohol, fish, meat, sweets, dairy products, carbohydrates and constantly complained of hunger. The diet lasts for 22 days, but the artist continued to limit myself 44 days. During weight loss intake of calories was reduced from 2000 to 1400.
“Without a team of nutritionists, ordinary people could not sit on this diet. Paired with exercise, you can cause depletion of the body”, — says British expert in the field of nutrition Daniel O’shaughnessy.
The Creator of the diet, Marco Borges, said Beyonce was included in the diet of plant foods by combining a diet with exercise. Celebrity achieved results and performed brilliantly at the festival.