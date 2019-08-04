Famous women, the husbands of which little is known (PHOTO)
Few can remember the names of the men who accompanied (or continue to follow) for the life of the famous women. And they become your wives, these guardian angels are willing to tolerate women’s whims, sometimes even to put up with their Hobbies only for the opportunity to be with the one that had won his heart. Who are they, men of known, famous and even legendary women?
1.
Maria Callas
Her life might have turned out quite differently if one way of the famous singer met her fatal love, Aristotle Onassis. Feelings for him had a really devastating effect. But at the moment of acquaintance with a billionaire Maria Callas was married to a man who truly loved the Opera diva.
Italian industrialist Giovanni Battista of Meneghini and the young singer Maria Callas met in 1947. He was older than her 27 years and immediately noticed how talented his new friend. Giovanni fell in love with her almost at first sight and a month later was ready to marry. They were married almost two years, but it is unlikely that Maria Callas had felt for his wife equally passionate feelings as he.
Their marriage lasted 10 years and throughout this time Giovanni Battista of Meneghini was for his young wife a faithful husband, a caring father, a generous investor and producer. He closed his eyes to the passion of Maria Callas for the opportunity to be near her. This could continue for many years, if in 1959, she fell in love with Aristotle Onassis.
2.
Anna Pavlova
Talented young ballerina Anna Pavlova at the time chose not to listen to the teachings of their patron Saint, Matilda Kshesinskaya, which was intended for the lovers of his ward the Grand Duke Boris Vladimirovich. Anna dreamed of the true feelings and marriage. And she fell in love with Victor Dandre: young, beautiful aristocrat, courteous and with good manners.
Evil tongues asserted that Baron Dante made a bet that can easily fascinate a young dancer. But it turned into a mutual love. The hand and heart of Anna Pavlova lover is not offered, but did not spare money for the improvement of life of a ballerina: you have rented her a luxury apartment, jewelry gifts, do not skimp on the outfits and stage costumes, and even hired choreographers to work with the woman. However, Anna Pavlova understood that in origin, it does not match your Victor. Nevertheless, she married him still out, but a few years later, when the dancer was already a world celebrity.
After the Baron Dante was accused of embezzlement, she paid all his debts, helped to leave Russia and they were married in London. Your spouse concealed until the end of days for profession of Anna Pavlova: it was believed that a true artist should be free from matrimonial bonds.
3.
Marlene Dietrich
They met while working on the film “Tragedy of love”, where the budding actress played a cameo role, and Rudolf Sieber was an assistant Director. In spite of erupted feelings, they could become husband and wife only a year after the end of the time appointed by his mother Marlene. In may 1923 they married, and in December of 1924, there appeared their daughter Maria.
In fact, just five years lasted their family life, but the official Marlene Dietrich and Rudolf Sieber remain spouses until the end of days. Their daughter confessed that the father loved his mother all his life and was ready to do anything for her. Marlene Dietrich easily make new connection, and then terminated them. But to Rudolf Sibero she always treated me with warmth, supported morally and financially.
4.
Margaret Thatcher
Denis Thatcher, a businessman and former military man with whom Margaret Roberts met at the beginning of his political career, was for his wife not only a husband but also a loyal friend. Many years later she would say that Prime Ministers, as a rule, doomed to be alone. But her husband never allowed the “Iron lady” to experience that sinking feeling. He is everywhere and always supported his wife, was created for her comfort and is never blamed for the unwashed dishes. However, his income enough to hire a babysitter for daughter and son and a housekeeper to maintain the house clean.
Denis Thatcher was quietly accepted his status as husband of the Prime Minister of great Britain. He was proud of the success of his wife and with irony reacted if he tried to touch the question: “Who in your family wears the pants?” Margaret Thatcher treated the husband with the deepest respect and gratitude, always stressing his important role in his own life and political career.
The loss of her husband, who died in 2003 from cancer, was Margaret Thatcher a serious blow. She experienced a spouse for ten years, but her health after he left badly shaken.
5.
Angela Merkel
The first marriage Angels Kasner with Ulrich Merkel was unsuccessful, but left to remember her by now world famous name. Two years after the official divorce Angela Merkel to meet with Joachim Sauer, a quantum chemist. He, unlike the wife, has never had political ambitions, but in science he became one of the best in its field.
During the first inauguration of her spouse Joachim Sauer chose not to appear in the Bundestag, and subsequently avoided publicity. He did not give interviews about his personal life, however, chatted with journalists about their scientific research. And today Joachim Sauer continues to do science, is a Professor at the Berlin University, a member of the Royal society of London and member of the national Academy of Sciences. Eventually he resigned from his status as husband of the Chancellor of Germany, and you can see some events with Angela Merkel.