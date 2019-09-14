Fan from the Netherlands became a star after the photo is romantic gopher with a yellow flower
Dick van Duin from the Dutch city of Noordwijk became popular after he posted a photo of a squirrel sniffing a flower. About it reports the local edition RTL.Nieuws.
“Dick van Duin from the Dutch city of Noordwijk, which takes pictures for a hobby, has an international reputation. The which he did this summer, rodent, smelling a flower, spread around the world”, — stated in the message.
Previously, he posted a photo to Instagram. “I had a lot of likes, but I didn’t expect that the photo would become so popular,” says the author of the photo.
He photographs mainly in autumn and winter, then it’s not a lot of work. From time to time travels.
Photo of a gopher he had done in Vienna this summer.
His picture was published in the New York Post, Fox News and the Daily Mail.