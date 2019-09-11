Fan of Busty blonde stripped speechless commentator during basketball game (video)
During a match between USA and Brazil at the world basketball championship, which takes place in China, the commentator and former Australian basketball player Andrew haze was literally speechless when the cameras are snatched from the podium of the spectacular sports complex Busty blonde cheerleader Brazil.
Beauty, podhalimskaya and made a few dance movements, was without a bra, in a pretty straightforward topic. And with each jump her bust seductive swayed. It caused a furor at the stadium. And Andrew was so confused that he stammered in mid-sentence. “And…Well.”, he said. And then, according to the newspaper Daily Star, he pulled himself together, collected his thoughts and continued: “All set now on the line for Brazil. The support they receive from their fans, many of whom have come a long way here in China, it is necessary”.
“Just the lack of SUPPORT here is outstanding”, “ha Ha, absolute classic — completely speechless” — reacted to the users of the network.
Andrew Gaze left speechless by fan at FIBA World Cup#TeamUSA #FIBA #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/PdcScBIPKN
— The Roast (@thenrlroast) September 9, 2019
