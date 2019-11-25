Fanny Ardant shared details about his role in the film “Belle Epoque”
French actress Fanny Ardant shared details about his role in the new film “Belle Epoque”.
According to Ardant, she initially did not want to play her character seemed harsh or repulsive. But in the end, the actress had to work hard to separate the character from his personality and show him unlike himself, but clever and good. Director Nicolas Bedos demanded that the dialogue was relatively “easy” and fast, but at the same time showed sarcasticness, and somewhat cruel.
Especially Fanny Ardant liked her character because she is a free woman who is not afraid to voice what’s on her mind.