Fans, Benfica attacked after the match with “Shakhtar”
February 21, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The RSC “Metalist”
In the first match 1/16 finals of the Europa League Donetsk “Shakhtar” beat Lisbon “Benfica” with the score 2:1.
After the match, the fans, “Benfica” was attacked, according to sportarena.com.
Portuguese fans leaving the stadium, OSK Metalist, was attacked by unknown. The attack was completely due to the inactivity of the Kharkiv police, the newspaper notes.
One of the fans, “Benfica” was forced to go to the hospital for medical assistance.
The return match in Lisbon, “estádio da Luz” will be held next Thursday, February 27.