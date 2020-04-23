Fans can see the game of “Barcelona” and “real” until next year
Javier Thebes
President of the Spanish La Liga Javier Tebas met with clubs Examples and Segunda, which spoke negatively about the prospects this year to play with the audience in the stands, according to AS.
The officials also discussed financial matters.
According to the forecasts of La Liga, due to the potential for the ban to play with the audience, the financial losses can be up to 129,5 million euros. Of this amount, 117 million will lose Example 12.5 million and Segunda.
However, it can be considered for the optimistic scenario. In the worst case, clubs can lose 956 million, if the season resumes.
In connection with the situation, the teams develop strategies that will help you save.
Earlier it was reported that La Liga will be defined with destiny of the championship until April 25.
Recall that the Example will test all the players on the coronavirus until 28 April.