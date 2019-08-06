Fans concerned about the health of Potap

Potap and Nastya tour France

Alex Potapenko and Anastasia Kamensky – the couple, who recently went the second time to celebrate their honeymoon. During a holiday abroad Ukrainian rapper, better known as Potap, published a photo which has caused fans a lot of questions. The picture shows that the artist has a serious eye disease. The published profile Potap in Instagram.

The Executive has published online a photo where he is depicted next to his wife, Nastya. Artists look tanned and a little tired, but happy. But there is one thing: at Potap swollen left eye. Judging by the stories that the artist puts on your page, to talk about the fact that he is threatened — is not necessary.

