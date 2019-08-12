Fans concerned about the unhealthy appearance of Potap
The singer is clearly unwell.
Potap showed the photo, which caused a lot of discussions. Fans concerned about the unhealthy appearance of the performer, and his new image.
In the picture Alex Potapenko appeared in the sports outfit of their own brand, covering her face with his hand. But his followers still noticed two interesting details on the face of the artist – stye on the left eye and no beard. One and the other followers began to discuss in the comments to the photo.
“Oh..Yoi brains..crowded..found source-through my eyes))”, “It’s a chalazion and not the barley”, “Barley eye?”, “Do you need any silly mustache”,”Yes, the brain climbs right through a baseball cap”, “Tell Nastya let the egg make 🙈him and Dooley,Dooley!Spit in the eye…but it’s not exactly😅”, “Ointment Tobradex 4 Razi on the day I all will be good”, “I Read the comments and Oh*evayu how many people have brains. Everyone, at least once in your life up this crap eye, we are all human in the end, and you wonder, what is it? People, are you really insane or do famous people, not people like you and I? No one here wrote, what Alesha has beautiful eyes and even some barley will not spoil their beauty ☺ it’s amazing, ” they write.