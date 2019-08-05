Fans criticized the way Nastya Kamenskih

The singer dressed for the weather.

Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky (NK) impressed fans with new photos. So, the girl posed in long dress and boots.

Network users drew attention to the fact that the shoes Kamensky does not match the weather. Pictures of the artiste posted on his page in Instagram.

Many netizens criticized the way Kamensky, and some liked it.

“You’re beautiful”, “Very beautiful couple, My favorite, though you’ll be fine”, “Summer walk in open shoes,” “is Not hot in boots?”, “Take off your boots is summer” — write to the network.

