Fans Dakota Johnson was upset that the star got rid of his special smiles
A few days ago Dakota Johnson presented his new film “Peanut Falcon”, but the attention of her fans not chained her outfit, and changed smile. It turns out that the actress has closed a flaw between the front teeth that really upset her fans who dramatically said goodbye to the diastema stars on Twitter.
It would seem that the audience should discuss the reunification of Dakota Johnson with her boyfriend Chris Martin, but instead, some fans complain that the actress got rid of the distinctive features of their appearance. The frustration of the fans was so great that they honored the memory of a corrected diastema Twitter, and devote separate posts.
“Rest in peace. You are gone but not be forgotten”
“I feel betrayed”
“I’ve never felt so sad”
Meanwhile, public attention focused on renewed relations Dakota and Chris. Last week photos hit the net, and last Sunday the lovers went to the beach, where they managed to capture the paparazzi. It is not known whether the couple continued the relationship at all, but insiders said that Johnson and Martin plan to spend the rest of the summer together.