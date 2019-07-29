Fans disgraced, trying to keep up with the player
Friendly match “Parma” and “Trabzonspor” have drawn 2:2.
During the friendly match between the Turkish Trabzonspor and Italian “Parma” a funny thing happened. Ran into the box fan wanted to take the ball away from the player’s Italian club, but he wasn’t fast enough! The meeting was held in the German city of Ulm and ended with the score 2:2, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
At the end of the match on the field ran one of the fans and tried to take the ball from the French striker “Parma” Yanna Karamo. However, 21-year-old player even with the ball and in the struggle with rivals ran so fast that the fan behind him did not.
Karamo is a player of inter. Parma forward rented, with the obligation of redemption. Last season Caramo held in Bordeaux on loan, where he scored 1 goal in 22 matches. His estimated transfer value according to the version of transfermarkt is ten million euros.