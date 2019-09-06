Fans dismayed that 61-year-old movie legend Michelle Pfeiffer too thin
Sometimes the desire to have a perfect body can become a real obsession. Hollywood star Michelle Pfeiffer before and admired the followers of his slim figure, but now, the enthusiasm turned into concern.
3 Sep Michelle Pfeiffer posted a new post on your Instagram. She often shares with followers staff with surveys and snapshots of everyday life. This time, 61-year-old laureate of the prize “Golden globe” showed published a photo from the boat.
After the Expo, D23, in which Pfeiffer together with Angelina Jolie and Elle fanning presented the sequel of the tale “Maleficent” actress has decided to afford a little break from the hustle and bustle.
In the comments fans have been trying to figure out where the rest celebrity. Someone suggested that it is in Greece, someone thought that Michelle went to Vancouver island, and someone was in the firm belief that the star travels in Sicily.
At Pfeiffer showered compliments: “the Goddess came down to Earth”, “you Look 19 years”, “Beautiful”.
However, most fans expressed their sincere concern for the health of Michelle. Excessive thinness of the actress caused them to erupt with streams of criticisms and tips:
The actress did not respond to alarmed comments of fans. I think she hardly takes them to heart.
We will add that in October, Michelle Pfeiffer will appear on the screens in the image of the menacing Queen in “Maleficent: mistress of the dark”.