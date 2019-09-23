Fans furious threw bottles octagon after the main fight of the UFC (video)
The scandal ended the main fight of the UFC 159 Fight Night, which took place in Mexico city.
In the main fight the owner of the octagon Yair Rodriguez met with American Jeremy Stephens.
The game ended on the 15-th second.
Rodriguez pointed to Stevens in the eye, then the referee stopped the fight. The Protocol is that the fight is declared as failed.
From this, in the opinion of the audience, the unjust decision of the fans were furious, began to Boo the judges, and pelted the stage with bottles and cups with liquids, and other items.