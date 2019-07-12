Fans have criticized the figure of stars Aquaman …
More recently, the star of “Aquaman” has fascinated fans with its steel press. But something went wrong. Recently the paparazzi caught the “king of seas”, which spends a vacation with his family in Italy without a shirt. Published photos immediately caused a murmur among fans who noticed that the actor has ceased to follow him.
“OMG, what happened to the press?”, wrote one commenter. “Press is gone. That’s why I’m throwing off a third of his weight, don’t stop doing Zumba. Otherwise I’ll just go back to the initial weight”, ― shared the experience of another reader.
However, loyal fans did not bother the transformation of Jason Momoa. “If it is “dad bod” [the so-called “father’s body”, the body of middle-aged men, with the belly], then I wrap the two” ― asked podistica. “He’s great on screen and off it. His body, face, personality ― beautiful. Stop hatit! You are either jealous or you just have no taste” ― came to the defense of 39-year-old actor was a disgruntled fan.
Momoa himself did not make excuses and to engage in discussions, and continued to enjoy a well-deserved rest. Next year, viewers will see the actor in the film adaptation of the novel “dune” by Director Danny Villeneuve, and in a few years, Jason will return to his iconic role of Arthur Curry. Sure, by that time, no one will blame Momoa in the absence of the press.