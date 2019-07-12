Fans have criticized the figure of stars Aquaman …

July 12, 2019

More recently, the star of “Aquaman” has fascinated fans with its steel press. But something went wrong. Recently the paparazzi caught the “king of seas”, which spends a vacation with his family in Italy without a shirt. Published photos immediately caused a murmur among fans who noticed that the actor has ceased to follow him.

Фанаты раскритиковали фигуру звезды «Аквамена»

“OMG, what happened to the press?”, wrote one commenter. “Press is gone. That’s why I’m throwing off a third of his weight, don’t stop doing Zumba. Otherwise I’ll just go back to the initial weight”, ― shared the experience of another reader.

However, loyal fans did not bother the transformation of Jason Momoa. “If it is “dad bod” [the so-called “father’s body”, the body of middle-aged men, with the belly], then I wrap the two” ― asked podistica. “He’s great on screen and off it. His body, face, personality ― beautiful. Stop hatit! You are either jealous or you just have no taste” ― came to the defense of 39-year-old actor was a disgruntled fan.

Momoa himself did not make excuses and to engage in discussions, and continued to enjoy a well-deserved rest. Next year, viewers will see the actor in the film adaptation of the novel “dune” by Director Danny Villeneuve, and in a few years, Jason will return to his iconic role of Arthur Curry. Sure, by that time, no one will blame Momoa in the absence of the press.

