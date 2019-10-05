Fans have supported the Bianca Andreescu, who lost in the quarterfinals Naomi Osaka (PHOTO)

After a nearly flawless year, Bianca suffered its first defeat after an unbroken series of 17 wins. Match Bianchi Andreescu against Naomi Osaka in the quarterfinals of the China Open came to an end after a three sets victory for Naomi. This victorious March of Bianchi began in March, and so far everything was going very well.

Fans from Canada immediately began to share their thoughts on the matter and tried to encourage her compatriot.

They tweeted a lot of comments with words of support in connection with the match result and also a chain of messages praising Bianca for all of her amazing achievements.

And the reaction of the Bianchi at the end of the match showed that she is a real Canadian, when, in spite of the “attempt” Naomi to limit the formal handshake and hugged her rival and said a few warm words, judging by her smile.

Naomi and refused a congratulatory hug from a worthy opponent. Both of these amazing girls – the new shape of the tennis world, which already drew attention to themselves and forced to treat myself with respect.

They both are the epitome of upscale games and sportsmanship.