Fans learned how Miley Cyrus dumped her husband
Liam Hemsworth was difficult for the collapse of his marriage to Miley Cyrus. According to friends of the actor after he found out. that Miley dumped him, the actor fell into a depression. From which he was able to pull out only to his brother Chris Hemsworth. He took him to his Australian estate, where Liam is recovering…
As it became known recently, 29-year-old Liam had experienced a real shock. After all, he learned that his marriage to Miley came to an end not from his wife and from the social Network! In other words, Cyrus did not even bother to personally inform him about your decision to leave him. First, she posted on his page vague post about the need for change and that change is useless to resist. And then came the official statement from the representative of Cyrus, from which Liam was amazed to discover that he and Miley allegedly came to a joint decision to leave… Although, actually, no joint decision was not. This was reported edition Page.six. Liam reacted to this statement only two days later, and not waiting when Miley will come to him in personal contact. In his short message he said that I broke up with Cyrus, but sincerely wish her happiness…
However, now the Hemsworth, according to his friends, already feel much fitter. And this is not the last role was played by the guest, emerged in the estate of his brother — actress Isabel Lucas, with Liam which, of course, do not accidentally drove Chris. He already knows Isabel and decided that she is the woman who will help him to forget Miley.