Fans Loboda criticized the singer
Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda went on holiday to Rome and shared an unusual video.
The footage shows how Svetlana Loboda down the Capitoline hill In Rome. The star wore to walk short black shorts with fringe and a light blouse with leopard print. Image the singer has added a straw hat, white sneakers and a small black purse with a long strap.
Loboda recited Lermontov’s verse the Clouds, not calling him names, and asked subscribers if they know of a work and its author. Many users answered the question the stars and joked that themselves since high school, remember this verse.
Other members accused the star high self-esteem, and asked why “you can’t relax as a person, and be sure to show off your show”. Still others noted a strange gait Loboda and asked why the star of so goes. One of the fans even joked that “I thought that the zombie is until I read the name.”