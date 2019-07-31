Fans Loboda invited to record a song in honor of her legs
Svetlana Loboda very often shows fans of your ultra stylish and original images. It should be noted that the scandalous Ukrainian singer is also the owner of a fine sense of style. And very often Loboda picks quite bold and imaginative images, or individual items of clothing.
So, during the closing ceremony of the international music festival “Heat” in Baku (held from 25 to 28 July) Loboda showed fans one of these – very bright images. By the way, Svetlana Loboda never showed up on the red carpet of the closing of the festival! Fans of Svetlana was more fortunate, because she came on stage festival “Heat” and sang some of their hits.
“This year already we have a tradition to meet at this time, here, on this stage. Have fun, relax, today it’s all for you”, — addressed the audience from the stage Loboda.
But on his instagram page Loboda showed the way – though not scenic, but no less bright.
So, in between rehearsals, the singer shone in a daily practical manner. In the photo, the singer poses in ultra short gym shorts, moss green, which demonstrate the long legs of its owner.
Completed a short black top, casually draped over the shoulders of a striped shirt. And a very massive white sneakers that are still relevant this year. Another original accessory – a red cap-a cap that covers not only the head but also the neck from the scorching sun. From accessories – narrow sunglasses.
“I like to breathe here”, — signed photo of Loboda.
Also Svetlana has published a photo with Bicoll (Anzor Tetradze) is a Georgian fashion designer and close friend Svetlana.
Fans of the singer rushed to leave your comments for her new look:
- “Little red riding Hood, where’s your Wolf?”
- “Lit you in the heat of course… Just fire”
- “Feet, However,”
- “Incomparable”
- “Was song #coipasa, and maybe about a foot off? They have awesome”
- “Legs exactly breathe))”
- “I love this figure!”
- “Legs very long!!! The photographer the respect”