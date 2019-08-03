Fans love the new pictures of Victoria Beckham with her daughter
8-year-old Harper, with every year becoming more and more like his famous mom. Internet users are delighted with the baby.
Victoria and David Beckham is one of the most beautiful couple of foreign show business. The couple live in a marriage for 20 years, and they have four children — sons Romeo, Brooklyn and Cruz and daughter Harper. Star parents often share in social networks of family footage and photos of children.
So, the beautiful daughter Victoria has published in Instagram. Photo designer accompanied by a small but touching post. “My little girl and best friend. A whole. Mommy loves you very much”, signed Victoria.
Fans noted that Harper is growing the exact copy of her mother, and showered the baby with compliments in the comments: “She is amazing, she is such a beauty!”, “A small copy of the Wiki!” By the way, 10 Jul Harper celebrated the day of birth. Parents shared cute pictures with the birthday girl, and then laid a festive table, covered with pink flowers.