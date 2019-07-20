Fans Montica ask the President to give him the title of national artist

Admirers of Monatik’and appealed to the President of Ukraine.

Фанаты Монатика просят президента дать ему звание народного артиста

On the website of the official representative of the President of Ukraine there was a petition from fans Monatik’and with a request to assign him the title “people’s artist of Ukraine”.

The author of the petition Vladimir Bolten from the city of Novoukrainka (Kirovohrad region) together with his wife admit that after such a large-scale show at the NSC “Olympic” and development of Ukrainian music on a global scale, Monatik as no one deserves the title of “people’s artist of Ukraine”.

“No longer a secret, who is Dmitry Montik. The popularity of this artist is the most powerful and significant among the singers of our country and not the last in the world. The honorary title “people’s artist of Ukraine” shall provide we, citizens of Ukraine, holders of power. Let us support your favorite singer and tell our President that it is high time to reward the favorite of millions of 100% well-deserved award,” reads the petition text.

