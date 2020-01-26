Fans of “Barcelona” and “Valencia” have caused a fight before the championship match of Spain (video)
January 26, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Yesterday in the framework of the 21st round of La Liga “Barcelona” suffered a fourth defeat in the League and first under the guidance of new coach Quique Setien on the road having lost to Valencia 0:2.
Not less clearly manifested itself, and ultras of the owners, before the match in the vicinity of the sports arena – “Mestale” staged a mass brawl with the visiting fans.
Fans of teams throwing at each other the chairs and fire, beating each other with sticks, bats and other items.
The clash managed to localize only after the police intervened and dispersed the troublemakers.