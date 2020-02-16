Fans of Borussia Dortmund staged another brilliant performance (video)
February 16, 2020
Fans of Borussia Dortmund has organized another bright performance.
Before the match 22-th round of the Bundesliga against Eintracht (4:0) cohesive series fans “bumblebees” hung a banner “Big city Dortmund is my dream”.
The red-white background with the coat of arms of Germany became yellow-black with logo Borussia.
Recall that the Dortmund team is the most visited football team in the world. When the capacity of the arena “Signal Iduna Park” in 81 365 viewers, on average, matches Borussia Dortmund visits 81 132 people.