Fans of “Borussia” was traditionally marked by the spectacular show at the Champions League match (video)
September 18, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
On the eve of Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona was unable to identify the winner in the Champions League (0:0).
As always, the match in a serious way prepared the fans of the German club.
This time as a weapon colorful performance fans chose confetti.
During the exit teams on the field, the fans showed “homework”, throwing into the air yellow and black confetti, which formed the emblem of the club. Recall that such a colorful show fans “bumblebees” were scored in the match 1/8 finals of the Champions League-2018/19 against Tottenham.