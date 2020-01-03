Fans of “Dynamo” has defined the best player of the club in 2019
Carlos De Pena
Uruguayan winger Carlos De Pena was named the best football player of “Dynamo” in 2019, according to the fans, what the club announced on the official website.
In voting have taken part more than 7 thousand users. For Carlos cast their votes, 31 percent voted.
De Pena has joined the Dynamo in April last year as a free agent and has since scored 6 goals and made as many assists in 32 matches of Kiev in all competitions.
December 31, 2019 Vice-Champions of Ukraine has announced about prolongation of the contract with De Foam to the end of 2021.
For the winter break Dynamo went on the second place in the table of Ukrainian Premier League, behind leaders Shakhtar with 14 points.