Fans of FC Karpaty entered into opposition to the leadership of the club
Fans of Lviv “Karpaty” was published on his Facebook page a statement on the prospects of replacement of the head coach Alexander Chizhevsky on the Novel Sanjar.
Fans advocate that Chizhevsky continued to work with the team.
“In connection with the emergence of the Internet insider information about the plans of the club about the resignation of the current head coach and, along with that desire to contract with absolutely mediocre professionals with experience in the clubs of dubious reputation, we, the leaders of all the active groups and groups of fans of Lviv “Karpaty” – we consider it necessary to Express its full support for the current head coach, the patriots of Lviv football – Arsen’evich Alexander Chizhevsky.
We see no reason for this resignation – the team collected on-the-go, have not had the opportunity to go through a proper training camp, completed already during the championship, at the moment, thanks to the selfless work of the coaches turned into an efficient, cohesive one purpose unit, and the progress of the team is obvious.
We are categorically against any backstage intrigues, which contributed to the club one notorious football agent, and the person proposed candidates want to be reminded of the existence of such a thing as a “coaching ethics” and the inadmissibility to become a “living” place, positiva his colleague in the coaching workshop.
I hope for understanding by all involved in this situation and their interest in the stability and success of our beloved club!”We will remind, after 6 rounds of the Ukrainian championship Karpaty is situated in the standings on the penultimate place, having 5 points.