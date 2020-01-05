Fans of “ferencváros” Rebrov has recognized the best coach of the club for the last decade
Serhiy Rebrov
Fans of the Hungarian “Ferencvaros” admitted Sergei Rebrov best coach of the club over the last decade, according to the official website of the fan movement.
In the voting took part 2254 of a man, Rebrov gave their votes 1627 respondents, or 72.2 per cent.
Rebrov headed the “red star” in August 2018.
During this time, led by 45-year-old Ukrainian “Ferencvaros” has won the Hungarian championship in 2019, the year, and also played in the group stage of the Europa League.
Note that the last time Fradi took part in the group stage of the European Cup back in the 2004/05 season, it was the equivalent of the Europa League – the UEFA Cup.
However, the “red star” is still not out of the European competitions in group H the Hungarians lacked only 1 point to stay ahead of the Bulgarian “Ludogorets” and take second place.