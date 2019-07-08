Fans of Hilary Duff are outraged by the brutal attitude of the stars to daughter
Hilary Duff pierced ears 8-month-old daughter, and she ganged up on the network.
Recently Hilary Duff has published a nice photo with eight-month-old daughter banks. The actress certainly didn’t expect that one small detail in the way the baby is extremely stirred up her followers.
31-year-old Hilary Duff often puts photos of his daughter banks. The other day she posted a new picture that suddenly sparked outrage among subscribers. And the reason for this was a small detail — the earrings in the ears of eight-month-old baby.
Many have condemned Hillary for what she has pierced ears daughter so early. However, after a while burst forward the comments of the defenders of the actress.
“The baby’s fine, and ear piercing is not abuse children”, “People got angry because of the fact that she pierced the ears of his daughter, but I bet they don’t even give vaccines to their children”, “my sister had their ears pierced when we were little, and did it with a needle. With me all right,” wrote a follower.
By the way, Hilary Duff is not the only celebrity who before pierced ears your child. Kim Kardashian took baby North in a similar procedure when she was just a year old. And her sister Chloe gave his daughter diamond earrings and even earlier — in just two months.