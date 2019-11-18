Fans of Iraq celebrated a stunning victory over Iran in the qualifying match of the world Cup 2022 (video)
November 18, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
In the second round of qualifying for the world Cup in 2022, the national team of Iraq took principal rivals of Iran.
Match the neighbors, which was played on neutral territory in Amman (Jordan) ended with the victory of Iraqis 2:1.
And the winning goal Alla Abbas scored in the 90+2 minute.
The delight of fans of the national team of Iraq was not the limit.
The Central square of Baghdad the roar of the crowd of thousands marked this Victoria.
After 4 rounds in the group With Iraq with 10 points and continues to lead the standings.
Iran is in third position behind the leader with 4 points.
Between them wedged Bahrain with 8 points.