Fans of Irina Shayk made fun of Lady Gaga in the network after rumors of her moving in with Bradley Cooper
Last week there was a rumor that Lady Gaga has moved into the mansion Bradley Cooper and thereby confirmed their secret affair. The information remains unconfirmed, but the loyal fans of Irina Shayk is not stopped, and they attacked the star profile in Instagram.
Rumors about the relationship of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga go from the beginning of this year and after breaking up with actor Irina Shayk has reached its peak. Cost to the tabloids to share the unverified story of an insider, as the Russian fans of the model indignantly struck the singer criticized the network. They expressed their indignation at the behavior of the stars under her last post to Instagram and continue to do so until now. “How are you going to sleep, when the Russians you will bring damage for what you have done?” “You bitch, of course”, “Why broke a few Cooper-Shake? Leah and Irina really sorry”, “come Back like a boomerang Irkina tears,” wrote the user. And most polite that can be seen in comments from fans of Shake.
Gaga has not responded to the anger of fans and did not comment on the rumors. Since the award season with Cooper they prefer to remain silent and not to provoke the audience, despite the fact that several of them seen together after the break Bradley with Irina. Note that some insiders had previously assured the tabloids that among colleagues there is no romantic connection, they are just friends and are using the rumors for their own benefit.