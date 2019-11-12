Fans of johnny Depp created a petition to dismiss amber heard
It seems that the showdown between the former spouses began to reflect on their work projects.
Tracking the process of litigation between johnny Depp and amber heard users believe that the stars got a taste and not going to stop. Now, however, personal animosity between the actors is starting to affect their professional activities.
Recently on a famous platform for creating petitions Change.org there was a petition about the exclusion of amber heard from the cast of the second part of “Aquaman”. The idea is to collect signatures belongs to the fan community johnny Depp, the petition has already gained 34 thousand signatures.
According to rumors, the involvement of amber in Aquaman mentioned in one of the lawsuits Depp — the actor allegedly asked the former Chairman of Warner Brothers Kevin Tsujihara to dismiss Hurd from the role Actions, as well as to close the way for her to participate in other projects, Warner Bros.
We will remind, recently in the judicial history of johnny and amber have been a new milestone — the actress has accused her ex-husband in that he bribed witnesses and silenced everyone who could confirm the facts of domestic violence. According to her, Depp paid witnesses for a million dollars. The actress appealed to the company that manages the finances Depp, to find the documents about the payments. She believes that the employees of this firm also knew about the cruel antics of the actor, but received a reward for his silence. This issue will be a new trial in February of next year.