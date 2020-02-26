Fans of Juventus are outraged by the decision of the club not to refund them the money for tickets purchased for the match against inter
Due to the spread of the coronavirus in Italy, it was decided to hold the 6 matches of the nearest round of Serie A in front of empty stands.
This decision applies to the Central meeting “Juventus” – “inter”. While the football club “Juventus” is not going to return the fans money for tickets purchased, according to “Soviet sport”, citing La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Juventus earned on the sale of tickets for this match about 3 million euros, and Juventus believes that the money should not lose because of the decision of Federation of football of Italy, with what is clearly not fans agree.
The situation will consider the antitrust authorities, the newspaper notes.
At the same time, inter Milan has already begun the refund process to the fans.
Juventus leads the Italian championship, scoring 60 points in 25 rounds. Inter, having played one match less is the third largest and has been held for 54 points.