Fans of Khloe Kardashian accused her of abuse of plastic
35-year-old Khloe Kardashian once again criticized the users of social networks. This time the subject of discussion followers was a series of new images of the star, which on the eve has published in his Instagram, on which Chloe posing in a tight pink corset and shows off a slender waist.
However on these shots subscribers interested in is not the star’s shape, and her face, which many felt to be completely unrecognizable. They immediately hastened to inform Kardashian in the comments below.
Please stop do something with your face!
You have changed greatly and now look unnatural,
Unrecognizable! Too much with the plastic. Where is our Coco?
It really is Chloe? Didn’t recognize her,
— spoken by the users of the network.
By the way, Chloe herself (like her older sister Kim) denied that he had resorted to some manipulation of its own identity. The star recognizes that in some pictures she looks quite different in real life, and it’s all thanks to her love for makeup.
I love to do contouring of the nose. But due to the fact that the camera reflects the light, pictures after this makeup, I often look strange. In real life after contouring I look good, but then see their photos and realize that it’s crazy
— once told Kardashian.
While Chloe does not deny that thought about plastic. Once on a question from your fans on the Instagram Kardashian has admitted that one day you will decide on surgery to change the shape of the nose. In the meantime, the star is afraid to resort to surgery and corrects facial features with makeup.