Fans of Kim Kardashian believe that she had plastic surgery and became similar to Beyonce
Recently the 38-year-old Kim Kardashian told his millions of followers on social networks about the new make-up collection to your brand by publishing photographs of cosmetics. However, fans are more attracted to the face of businesswoman on the images: many thought that the star recently visited the plastic surgeon.
“New face”, Kim became a subject of controversy on Twitter. One user of the social network thought that Kardashian was similar to the late singer aliyah, others saw the facial features of the stars of the reality show the similarity with another star — 37-year-old Beyonce.
A new nose? Kimberly, you’re not like yourself! Am I hallucinating, — wrote in social networks one of the Internet users.
Kardashian is not the first time a suspect in the craze for plastic surgery, but Kim keeps to himself all appearances and passwords.