Fans of “Liverpool” in the match of Champions League fun of his striker, it absolutely naked on the banner (video)
Divock Origi
Fans of English “Liverpool” during the away match of the group stage against former club Ruslan Malinovsky – Genk hung on the podium “Luminous arena” obscene banner.
It was depicted completely naked forward “red” divock Origi.
It remains a mystery such a strange choice of expression for fans.
It is worth noting that the leadership of the “Liverpool” this gesture of attention of fans not liked. They considered it as racism.
Add that to The over 80 minutes could contemplate from his “double” because get all them girls came on as a substitute only at the end of the meeting.
The match ended with a confident victory of “Liverpool” (4:1).
Despite the big win, the Reds remained in second place in the standings of group E, trailing by 1 point from Napoli, which, in turn, claimed an away win over Salzburg 3:2.
A review of the match with “Genk” – “Liverpool” – on the website of the official broadcaster of the League.