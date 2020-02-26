Fans of “Liverpool” please pass the quarantine after a trip to the match against Atletico Madrid due to coronavirus
Fans of Liverpool who attended the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid (0:1), please isolate yourself for possible infection of the coronavirus, reports the Liverpool Echo.
The fact that some of the fans travelled from Madrid through the airport in Bergamo is located in the Lombardy region, where a state of emergency.
Earlier by order of the Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte was cancelled sporting events in the regions of Veneto and Lombardy.
In addition, in the regions of Piedmont, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna and Liguria the competition will be held without spectators.
Liverpool leads the Premier League, scoring 79 points after 27 rounds. The second leg of the Champions League against the “plans” will be held at Anfield on March 11.