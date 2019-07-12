Fans of Liverpool shelled out for a plane to pin up players “Manchester United” to their collection in Australia (video)
Fans of “red”
Australian fans of “Liverpool” has decided to make fun of the players, “Manchester United”, which spend their pre-season training camp on the continent.
During training of the “red devils” in the city of Perth over the stadium circling aircraft with a provocative inscription on the banner of the “Liverpool six-time European champion” appears, reminding ward of OLE Gunnar Solskjaer about the recent win wards Jurgen Klopp in the Champions League.
Recall that Liverpool had won the European Cup/Champions League 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005 and 2019. In turn, the “Manchester United” managed to win this trophy three times – in 1968, 1999 and 2008.
At the same time, the red devils remain the most successful club nationwide – Manchester United 20 times won the championship of England and Liverpool “only” 18.
The last time the club from “Anfield” has become a national champion 30 years ago in 1989/90, before the creation of the English Premier League.