Fans of Lyon threw various objects Neymar during the match of the championship of France (video)
Neymar
In the match of the 6th round of the French Ligue 1 on “the Olympic Park Lyonne” the local club received the “Paris St Germain”.
During the match there was an unpleasant, but familiar, like the French football, the episode involving Neymar.
When the Brazilian went to serve a corner kick, the Lyon fans started throwing at the player various items.
To honor Neymar, he did not respond to provocation with aggression. Akkumulirovannaya and energy, the Brazilian has splashed out 3 minutes before the final whistle, scoring the match’s only goal. We will remind, on one of the home games PSG fans Parisians “warmly” welcomed Neymar banner: “Paris prostitutes don’t need” the fans have not forgotten the desire of the Brazilian to leave the club in the summer.