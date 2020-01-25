Fans of “Manchester United” going to leave old Trafford in protest against club owners
Old Trafford waiting for the performance
Fans of “Manchester United” is planning a mass protest against the American owners the Glazer club during the next home game, reports the Daily Mirror.
Fans of the red devils are experiencing a huge disappointment from the way the Glazer and Vice-President ed Woodward in control of the club, and this frustration will be publicly presented during the next home match of the English Premier League against Wolverhampton, which will take place on 1 February.
Fans of “United” plan is organized to leave old Trafford in the 58th minute of the match, and the 58th minute was determined by the organizers of the action for maximum effect.
The number 58 – a landmark in the history of the “red devils”. In 1958 there was a plane crash in Munich which killed 8 players of the club.
Add that to the disappointment fans felt during the home defeat against Burnley’s (0:2) last Wednesday.
Crazy to watch a half-empty old Trafford, when the match was still 10 minutes to the final whistle, thousands of fans had to leave their seats in the stadium.