Fans of “Manchester United” threw the fire house Executive Director (video)
January 29, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Ed Woodward
Fans of “Manchester United” expressed their dissatisfaction with the Board of the club and their attitude to the leadership of the “red devils”, they decided to pour on the Executive Director ed Woodward.
On the night of 29 January, a group of ultras made an attack on the house of Woodward, housing pelted with flares and smoke bombs.
In addition, the group flooded the gate of the house of Woodward paint. The club has already confirmed the attack.
We will remind, earlier it was reported that fans of MJ going to the nearest home match to leave old Trafford in protest to management.