Fans of “Napoli” threatened team Gattuso that will kill players if they don’t win the match against “Sassuolo” (video)
In the framework of the 17th round Italian Serie A debut as Gennaro Gattuso at the helm of Napoli.
The conductor, i.e. the conductor Gennaro Gattuso
Neapolitans played away against Sassuolo and first conceded goal in the 29th minute of the match scored Hamed Traore.
Soon after the break, Allan has restored the status-KVO – 1:1.
The tie held until the end of the match that really pissed off the hot Neapolitan fans.
The Fans Of Napoli
In the 86th minute, the Azzurri fans sang: “If you don’t win, we’ll kill you” – according to Calcionapoli24.
Note, the threat had the desired effect – the wards Gattuso snatched victory in the 90+4 minute of the meeting – after a corner scored elif Elmas.
Napoli
Add that Napoli won for the first time in the last 9 matches.