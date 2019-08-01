Fans of Oleg Vinnik sell the land on which it stood

To be a real fan of Oleg Vinnik – it is responsible and… expensive! You should be prepared to lay out money for sanctified by the touch of their idol.

That just is not ready to go fans of Oleg winnick, to become closer to him. On the website of free classified ads loyal wolf found a tempting offer: for 10 000 you can buy a small handful of asphalt, on which stood Sam Vinnik. Agree, for true fans it isn’t money. Doubt? But after a few hours of the announcement and was not – bought!

Find another lot: bill face value of 10 hryvnias which allegedly were holding the singer. Unfortunately, it also bought. But I wonder, where is the guarantee that the bill really kept himself Vinnik, and if so, how it was taken from him?

