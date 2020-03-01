Fans of Rayo Vallecano in the match against Albacete transformed Ukrainian Zozulya from “Nazi” to a “Communist”
Roman Zozulya
Yesterday in the framework of the 30th round of the Spanish Segunda, a meeting was held between the “Albacete”, which is the Roman Zozulya and “Rayo Vallecano”.
This time the hosts were the team of Ukrainian.
The match ended in a draw – 1:1, but the fans, the guests again excelled with their attention to the Novel.
If the last time fans of “Reyes” called the Novel a Nazi, and that’s why the match was stopped and punished the club, now made him a Communist: “the old Communist” the fans were chanting “Vallecano”.
Despite this match played to the end, and Ukrainian spent 75 minutes on the pitch.