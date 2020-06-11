Fans of Rayo Vallecano once again took up the old and insulted Zozulya (photo)
Roman Zozulya
Restart the Spanish Segunda took place in the completing of the match of the 20th round, between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete, which is the Ukrainian Roman Zozulya.
We will remind that on December 15 last year, the match was interrupted after the first half (0:0) and did not continue.
The reason was insults the fans of the hosts in the address Zozulya. Fans of Rayo Vallecano insulted Ukrainian player, calling you a Nazi, in connection with which Albacete has decided not to go for the second half of the match after the break.
Despite the fact that the match were played in front of empty stands, fans of Rayo Vallecano still found a way to insult Ukrainians.
As reported unionrayo, before the game, fans of Rayo, hung several banners, one of which was the “name: “Zozulya was and is a fucking Nazi.”
Add that the match ended with the victory of Rayo Vallecano – 1:0.