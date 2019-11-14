Fans of “Star wars” has led to tenderness “baby Yoda” from the new series “Mandalore” (photo…
In the United States has launched a new streaming service Disney+. It began to broadcast the series “Mandalore”, created in the style of a space Western based on the universe of the famous Saga “Star wars.” Prime Minister has caused a storm of emotions among fans of “Star wars.” Full of tenderness brought them a character that appeared in the first episode. Netizens called him “baby Yoda”. The main character, bounty hunter, representative of a fictional race Mandalorians, charge to get this creature.
The baby who caused a storm of delight, reminiscent of master Yoda — mentor of Luke Skywalker, Grand master of the Jedi order. “I’ve never seen anything more charming”, “sweet”, “If “Disney” does not immediately establish production plush kids Yod, I’m with him I’m done,” wrote the enthusiastic commentators.
In fact, however, as the publication Metro, Yoda, he can not be, because the action of the series takes place five years after the events of the film “return of the Jedi”, in which the master dies at the age of 900 years. So, apparently, “baby” is just a representative of the same species. It is not excluded, however, that charmed the audience little green guy with big ears — a relative of the great master, or in some other way has to do with him. No wonder he’s wrapped in a robe, reminiscent of the garb of the Jedi knights. Further development of the plot would clarify the issue.
In December will be released a new film — “Star wars: rise of Skywalker”.
