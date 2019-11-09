Fans of the club Dynamo with Nazi symbols fans attacked CSKA Moscow (video)
Yesterday completed the 4th round of the group stage of the Europa League.
In particular, in group H, a team of Ukrainian Sergey Rebrov – “Ferencvaros” played with CSKA Moscow. The match ended in a goalless draw.
Thus, before the penultimate round of the leadership in the group kept RCD Espanyol (10 points), which has already provided to itself an exit in play-offs.
5 points from the Spaniards behind Ludogorets.
On point from behind the Bulgarians, the Hungarians, and closes the Quartet of CSKA, for which point in Budapest made its debut in the current group drawing.
It is worth noting that even before the fight in the Hungarian capital of passion between the fans was strained.
Clashes between fans of both teams appeared on the street, in the subway, and in front of the stadium, according to “Sport-Express”.
Thus, it would seem that the internal internecine wars fans of the two teams has turned into an international – Hungarian fans was supported by the Polish fans of “Slask” (Wroclaw), and on the side of fans of the Moscow “soldiers” was made by the compatriots of the poles from “Bizeva” (Lodz).
In this case, the clothes fans of “Ferencvaros” has been spotted Nazi symbols, notes isport.ua.
“The local audience chanted anti-Russian slogans. The attackers were a few dozen, many of the clothes were symbols of Hungary the early ‘ 40s, an ally of Nazi Germany. The stewards tried to calm the situation – to what extent it succeeded,” the newspaper notes, referring to the telegram “SE”.