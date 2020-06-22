Fans of the club Serhiy Rebrov posted during the match of Hungarian championship banner White Lives Matter (photos)
FARE organization that fights against racism and xenophobia in European football, published in Twitter a photo from the match of the championship Hungary between the “ferencváros” and “Újpest” (1:0).
Fans of “Ferencvaros”, which is headed by Ukrainian specialist Serhiy Rebrov, hung a banner that Leaves White Matter (“white Life is important”).
Earlier in Europe began to use the slogan against racism Black Lives Matter.