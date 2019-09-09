Fans of the national team of Croatia sang lullaby a little Slovak girl (video)
Before the qualifying match of Euro 2020 qualifier between Slovakia and Croatia (0:4) fans of the away team on the streets of Trnava has demonstrated that they not only know how to zealously support the blazers at the football stadiums of the world.
Walking around town, fans Croatia met a young woman with a small child in a stroller. A group of several fans stopped and the chorus began to sing lullabies to girls, conducting with the arms. And nothing that all of them were in the hands of the open cans and bottles of beer.
By the way, the video chants of the fans, published in one of the Instagram accounts, said the defenders of Croatia’s domagoj Vida and Sime vrsaljko, leaving messages with emoticons in the form of a clapping ladosha and hearts.
