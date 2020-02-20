Fans of the Second League teams opposed the transfer of the goalkeeper, who played for Russian clubs
Oleg Chuvaev
Khmelnitsky “Podillya” today will hold a meeting with the fans to discuss the question of the transfer of goalkeeper Oleg chuvaeva, the official website of the club.
Chuvaev has performed in 2014 in Sevastopol, and then went to play for Russian clubs. The goalkeeper defended the colors of “Tomi” and Dzerzhinsky “Chemist”.
In 2016, the sack returned to Ukraine as a free agent, signing a contract with Zorya. Last season, the 31-year-old goalkeeper has not played a single match for Luhansk, in the first part of this season was without a club.
The transfer caused a negative reaction from the fans of the club. In his address, the club performs for an open and substantive dialogue, which will give the opportunity to find consensus in this situation.
On winter break “skirts” went on the sixth place in the tournament table of group A in the Second League, having scored 29 points.
In the first game after the winter break Khmelnitsky club will meet with “Chaika”.