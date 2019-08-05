Fans of this delicacy are less prone to depression
Scientists from University College London conducted a study that showed that fans of dark chocolate are less prone to depression. Article relevant content published in The Sun.
In the study a group of scientists examined data 13 626 adults, including their love for chocolate, psychological characteristics, and a number of other factors, including growth, physical activity and chronic health problems. The analysis showed that participants who reported eating the product for two 24-hour periods, have 70% lower chances of having a bad mood.
Expert Sarah Jackson, who led the study, said on this occasion: “Our scientific work provides some evidence that the consumption of chocolate, especially dark, can be associated with a decrease in the probability of clinically significant depressive symptoms. However, further study of this question to clarify the causal relationship”.
If it turns out the reason for the protective effect of eating chocolate when you are depressed, it will be necessary to determine the type and amount of presence in the diet, said the researchers. It should be noted, the confection contains a number of psychoactive ingredients which cause a sense of euphoria similar to the effects of illicit substances. It also contains phenylethylamine, a chemical that is considered to be important for regulating mood.